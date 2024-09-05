United Sounds Festival Announce Inaugural 2024 Lineup Featuring Sunflower Bean, Man Man, The Dismemberment Plan & More

Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2024 - 5:56 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, the co-founder of Coney Island’s Siren Music Festival, Diane Perini, is bringing a new festival to Brooklyn that she says was “created to fill the significant gap for independent music in New York City’s fall cultural calendar” left by the likes of the now-defunct CMJ. The inaugural United Sounds happens on October 25 and 26 at Pioneer Works.

The lineup includes Blonde Redhead, The Dismemberment Plan, Sunflower Bean, Les Savy Fav, Model/Actriz, Man Man, Monobloc, Peel Dream Magazine and more to be announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Dismemberment Plan, who are playing their first shows since 2014, this show wasn’t originally on their schedule because they had announced dates in DC, Richmond, and Durham in addition to Best Friends Forever fest in Vegas. The band says: “Our schedules don’t align much these days, so these will be the only cities we’re playing. This one wasn’t part of our original plan, but glad it worked out!”

