The Dismemberment Plan Covers Circus Lupus’ “Unrequited” Marking First New Recording In 10 Years

Home News Nyah Hamilton February 3rd, 2024 - 7:16 PM

The Dismemberment Plan has covered the Circus Lupus’ single titled, “Unrequited” which marks this their first new recording in a decade.

The Dismemberment Plan is an American indie rock band that originated in Washington, D.C. The band was active from 1993 to 2003, went on hiatus, and then reunited in 2011. The group’s music is characterized by its eclectic and experimental nature, combining elements of punk, post-punk, new wave, and electronic music. The band has such an automatic way to defy genre conventions and deliver thought-provoking, yet accessible, music has earned them a dedicated fanbase and a lasting legacy in the indie rock genre. The band has made their version of “Unrequited” absolutely their own, following in suit of their past discography.

According to Consequence Sound, “Thanks to a new covers compilation from the DC label For Love of Records, The Dismemberment Plan have shared their first new recording in over a decade: a cover of Circus Lupus’ 1992 song, ‘Unrequited.’Matching the arrangement of the original recording, The Dismemberment Plan’s take on ‘Unrequited’ has the advantage of modern mixing on its side, and hits with a harder oomph on the low-end. On the choruses, the driving crash cymbal and arpeggiated bassline lift the energy, while the guitar solo leading into the outro conveys the raw, beefy power of the track, overall aptly honoring Circus Lupus’ original.”