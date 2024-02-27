Best Friends Forever Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Bright Eyes, Sunny Day Real Estate, The Dismemberment Plan & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2024 - 2:00 PM

The inaugural Best Friends Forever Festival will be taking place on Friday, October 11 – 13 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Over the course of three days and nights, some of the most beloved emo and indie rock acts originating in the 90s and early will gather to celebrate the sense of community shared among independent artists and their fans. A pre sale for the Best Friends Forever Festival launches on Wednesday, February 28 at 10 a.m. PST, with a general on sale following on Thursday, February 29 at 10 a.m. PST by visiting BestFriendsForeverFest.com.

Performing at the event will be Bright Eyes, Sunny Day Real Estate, The Dismemberment Plan, The Jesus Lizard, Built To Spill, JawBox, The Murder City Devils, Karate, Rainer Maria, Everyone Asked About You and others.

Mannequin Pussy, Fiddlehead, LA Dispute, Sweet Pill, Pool Kids, Home Is Where, Recover, Hello Mary, Rocket, From Indian Lakes, Drug Church, VS Self, Worlds Worst and many more will be performing as well.

Located on the corner of Third Street and Carson Ave. in Downtown Las Vegas, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is the ultimate entertainment destination. The 120,000 square ft multipurpose space offers a variety of layouts, ranging from music festivals, sports viewing parties, corporate events and more.