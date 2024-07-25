Sunflower Bean Announces New Shake EP For September 2024 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

Home News Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2024 - 3:42 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

New York trio Sunflower Bean will release their new EP, Shake, on September 27 through Lucky Number. The band’s first fully self produced and recorded project, Shake features some of Sunflower Bean’s heaviest, most immediate and loudest music to date. Influenced by the likes of Black Sabbath, the EP is an embrace of rock tropes, excess and recalls the sound of the band’s earlier projects Show Me Your Seven Secrets and Human Ceremony.

In light of the upcoming EP, the band shares the first chapter with the video and single for “Shake.” As a whole, the song is fabulous by how the instrumentation and vocals dazzles the mind with face smacking hard rock sound. As for the music video, each scene gives the audience a personal view of Sunflower Bean performing “Shake” is a rain and ocean atmosphere.

Shake Track List

Shake Lucky Number Teach Me to Be Bad Serial Killer Angelica

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister