The Dismemberment Plan Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Reunion Tour Dates

According to stereogum.com, when Las Vegas’s music festival Best Friends Forever announced their inaugural lineup back in February and people learned learn that The Dismemberment Plan were reuniting for their first performance since 2014. And now, the indie rock band have shared they will be playing three more shows back East this fall ahead of the big music festival. For tickets and more information click here.

These shows are billed as a celebration of the 25 anniversary of the band’s 1999 Emergency & I. They will take place in DC, Richmond, and Durham, the three cities where the band members are located these days. While talking about the upcoming tour, The Dismemberment Plan says: “To celebrate the 25th Washington D.C., Richmond, VA and Durham, NC and the Best Friends Forever festival in Las Vegas, NV. Our schedules don’t align much these days, so these will be the only cities we’re playing.”

The Dismemberment Plan Tour Dates

9/6 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

9/7 – Richmond, VA – Richard Music Hall

9/8 – Durham, NC – Motorco

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Forever