Man Man Shares Dynamic New Video For “Cryptoad”

Alternative rock group Man Man has released a new gloomy and thoughtful video to their single “Cryptoad.” The song is off the bands recently released album that fans have been highly anticipating.

The new video features Man Man on a journey in both a literal and metaphorical sense. While the member in the video sings about needing to return to his home, he rides in a dark lit car and goes on a drive while singing about themes of pain, love, and redirection. The video’s melancholy energy matches the sad undertones of the song and creates an effective visual representation of the emotions in the single.

The videos final shot ends on the singer crying and looking off into the distance as he sings “Will you crawl into my head?”

The video release follows their latest album, Carrot on Strings, which became available for stream this past Friday. The album is filled with dynamic singles such as Taste Like Metal, Alibi, Odyssey, as well as the album’s title track.

Man Man band member Ryan Kattner reflected on how the album was unlike anything the band had created before. It was created quickly in August of 2022 while Man Man was performing and therefore has a real authenticity to it that audiences can grasp through the lyrics.

Man Man will also be heading on tour this coming fall. While there are no North American dates yet, they will be performing in several cities across Europe and the U.K. including Paris, Amsterdam, London and more.