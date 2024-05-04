Linkin Park Reportedly Planning To Tour In 2025 With Female Vocalist

Home News Cristian Garcia May 4th, 2024 - 11:36 PM

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis

Since 2017, Linkin Park have taken a definite hiatus after the tragic passing of former frontman Chester Bennington. Now Linkin Park are reportedly planning a 2025 tour and are potentially looking to recruit a female vocalist to succeed Chester Bennington.

The band’s booking agency WME are taking offers for concerts and festivals featuring Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave Farrell. It is unclear though who will replace Bennington.

In article from NME, the rumors have occurred through Orgy’s Jay Gordon, who said he “heard” that Linkin Park “had a girl singer now” back in March. He issued a statement clarifying his comments, writing “With regards to this Linkin Park singer thing,” he wrote. “I know nothing about any of that. People do love to take my words out of context. I love those guys and wish them the best.”

Since the death of Bennington, there have been discussions on how to continue the band. Shinoda has spoken out against the idea of having a Bennington hologram, and Evanescence’s Amy Lee has shot down the rumors that she would replace Bennington.

In response to the rumors, Lee has said: “That is an incredible compliment. I have not heard that. No, I have not been contacted or anything like that. But [I’m a] huge fan feel like our worlds, our fanbases are lot of the same people.”

