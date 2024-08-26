Linkin Park Shares Mysterious Countdown Clock On Social Media & Official Website

Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2024 - 1:37 PM

According to loudwire.com, Linkin Park has launched a mysterious countdown timer on their social media accounts and it already fueling heated fan speculation that the group are about to announce a comeback. The countdown clock is set to end on Wednesday, August 28, and was also reportedly shared by the Welcome to Rockville X account., suggesting the reunited group could potentially be performing at the festival next year.

Welcome to Rockville, a major United States rock music festival in Florida, has shared the Linkin Park countdown. The festival recently also posted that they “can’t wait to share the 2025 lineup” with fans. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dkvl5CGCfG — Linkin Park Live (@LPLive) August 24, 2024

Back in April, Orgy frontman Jay Gordon revealed that Linkin Park were going to reunite and hire a female lead singer, although he later attempted to walk back those comments by saying: “Don’t quote me on that. I’m not sure who the singer is gonna be, but I heard it was gonna be female. They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting.”

Linkin Park have not performed live since an October 27, 2017 tribute concert for lead singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide on July 20, 2017, less than two weeks after performing his last show with the group.

