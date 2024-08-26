mxdwn Music

Menu

Linkin Park Shares Mysterious Countdown Clock On Social Media & Official Website

August 26th, 2024 - 1:37 PM

Linkin Park Shares Mysterious Countdown Clock On Social Media & Official Website
Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis

According to loudwire.comLinkin Park has launched a mysterious countdown timer on their social media accounts and it already fueling heated fan speculation that the group are about to announce a comeback. The countdown clock is set to end on Wednesday, August 28, and was also reportedly shared by the Welcome to Rockville X account., suggesting the reunited group could potentially be performing at the festival next year.

Back in April, Orgy frontman Jay Gordon revealed that Linkin Park were going to reunite and hire a female lead singer, although he later attempted to walk back those comments by saying: “Don’t quote me on that. I’m not sure who the singer is gonna be, but I heard it was gonna be female. They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting.”

Linkin Park have not performed live since an October 27, 2017 tribute concert for lead singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide on July 20, 2017, less than two weeks after performing his last show with the group.

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2024. All rights reserved.