Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Dispels Linkin Park & Oasis Rumors: “I Am Not Joining Any Other Band’

Cait Stoddard August 27th, 2024 - 12:30 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Sum 41‘s Deryck Whibley has taken down rumors that he is joining Linkin Park. The speculation that Whibley would front Linkin Park was fueled by the fact that Whibley‘s social media teased yesterday that he would be making some kind of announcement on Wednesday, August 28, which seemingly coinciding with the countdown on Linkin Park’s social media channels, set to expire on the same day.

Earlier today, Whibley released the following statement on social media: “I feel the need to dispel some current rumors. It’s been brought to my attention that many people think I could be joining a reuniting band. But I just want to say, despite popular belief, I am not joining Oasis … or Linkin Park . Or any other band for that matter. I have my own ‘tour and book’ announcement that I will now move to the end of the week, ahead of our U.S. tour. I do look forward to seeing whatever both these amazing bands do in the future.”

Linkin Park launched the mysterious 100-hour countdown timer on their website and official social media accounts on Saturday, August 24. The same countdown timer was shared by the Instagram account of Welcome To Rockville, fueling speculation that some of the band’s surviving members will perform at next year’s edition of the Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festival, set to take place May 15-18, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The countdown timer is scheduled to end on Wednesday, August 28 at 11:00 a.m. PDT.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi