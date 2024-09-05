Green Day Evacuated Off Stage Following Unauthorized Drone Security Threat In Detroit

Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2024 - 4:52 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Green Day‘s show on the evening of September 4 at Detroits Comerica Part was momentarily halted for 20 minutes due to a security issue. The band, who are playing Dookie and American Idiot in full, were halfway through “Longview” when band members were rushed from the stage. A minute later, the LED screens on the stage read “Show Pause. Please standby for details.”

According to The Detroit News, the show resumed about 10 minutes later and picking back up right where the band dropped off. After “Longview,” Billie Joe Armstrong told the crowd: “There ain’t no motherfucker that’s gonna stop us, I’ll tell you that.” The thing in question was a drone that was not supposed to be there and its operator was outside the park.

There was an individual that flew a drone into Comerica Park, so Green Day was taken off stage,” Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski told the Detroit News. “Shortly after that, they went back on stage to perform. DPD located this individual outside of Comerica Park. He is being detained pending further investigation.”

The rest of the show went without incident. “How you guys doing?” Armstrong later asked the crowd, “everybody OK?” He then urged fans to put down their phones and “be here in the moment.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi