Green Day Shares Star-Studded New Video For “Corvette Summer”

Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2024 - 2:44 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to nme.com, Green Day has shared the official music video for their latest single, “Corvette Summer,” which starts actors Mark Hamill. As a whole, the music video is fabulous because each scene gives viewers at story of wanting to escape life while driving a stunning corvette and the music compliments the theme because the instrumentation and vocal performances brings that classy and retro summer vibe.

While talking about the music video, Green Day says: “The song was named after one of our favorite cult classic movies ,1978 adventure comedy Corvette Summer, so it only made sense to pay homage to it with the music video. We even took things one step further and got Mark Hamill, who starred in the original, to star in our remake alongside us, Hannibal Buress, and some others.”

The trio adds: “We blew the entire budget on them, so we had to get creative with cardboard boxes, some duct tape and matchbox cars we found in Tre’s basement. Directed by the dynamic duo Ryan Baxley & Brendan Walter. Buckle up, and enjoy the ride!”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi