Green Day Share Fun New Music Video For “Bobby Sox”

Photo Credits: Mehreen Rizvi



Setting the bar high, Green Day has recently released their new single which is not only successful because of its catchy tune with strong vocals, but also for the message behind it. The single, “Bobby Sox”, comes with a new music video that further highlights the song’s purpose and the sentiment it has to the band members, as well as their fans. As a matter of fact, NME includes how Billie Joe Armstrong revealed how a friend of his teared up listening to the new track.

The song includes an abundance of instrumentation, such as the guitar, and is accompanied by string vocals that elicit emotions from the listener. Moreover, the music video features a variety of different people being their authentic selves. For example, there is a scene showing two men kissing and many more illustrating the beauty of people being themselves and free from judgment. In the clips where the band members are performing the song, people unite to sing along with them and it also underlines the American rock band’s passion for what they do. Overall, the music video was essential in supporting the idea that people should work together and unite, rather than tear each other a part.

As NME includes, Armstrong confessed how the song was originally written for his wife, but given the recent controversy and panic over trans issues, he chose to utilize the song in a way that reflects his point of view. For instance, teh press release adds how he added the lyrics, “Do you wanna be my boyfriend” to add gender fluidity to the song and allow it to be universally relatable. In this manner, Armstrong as well as the rest of the band members are encouraging people to have an open mind on others personal decisions and characteristics, and to support each other.