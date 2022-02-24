SXSW Music Festival 2022 Announces Seventh Wave Of Lineups Featuring Kimbra, Martin Atkins, White Denim And More

Home News Skyy Rincon February 24th, 2022 - 8:00 AM

Today, South by Southwest, also known as SXSW, has announced the seventh wave of lineups for their annual music festival. This week’s lineup includes English legend Martin Atkins who has contributed his musical talent to groups such as Ministry, Nine Inch Nails and Pigface. Next up on the lineup is Grammy award winning New Zealand singer-songwriter Kimbra whose last studio album was 2018’s Primal Heart. Representing the lone star state is White Denim who have explored multiple genres including psychedelic rock, soul, jazz, dub and punk. American musician Perfume Genius is also a notable name on the lineup, exploring different styles of pop including indie, art and baroque.

Many of the acts on the lineup include artists from all around the U.S including Akasha Luxe (San Antonio TX), Alan Moe Monsarrat (Phenix City AL), Alex Williams (Indianapolis IN), Alexis Ray Parker (Pine Bluff AR), Alicia Blue (Los Angeles CA), Alternate Universe You (Lockhart TX), Bayleigh Cheek (Dallas TX), Been Stellar (New York NY), BettySoo (Austin TX), Bombasta (San Antonio TX), Byron Juane (Charlotte NC), Caleb Elliott (Natchitoches LA), Carley Bearden (Fort Worth TX), Cashout Ace (Houston TX), Clownvis Presley (Memphis TN), Cupcake (Austin TX), Cure For Paranoia (Dallas TX), DJ VRYWVY (Dallas TX), DJ Willtothe (Austin TX), DJ X.O. (Houston TX), Egg Drop Soup (Los Angeles CA), El Combo Oscuro (Austin TX), El Tule (Austin TX), ericthechosen (Dallas TX), Forester (Santa Monica CA), Geexella (Jacksonville FL), Glove (Tampa FL), Guy Forsyth and Jeska (The Conspirators) (Austin TX), Harry Edohoukwa (Dallas TX), Ill Noddy & Stixkz (Austin TX), Izella (Los Angeles CA), J. Mill (Austin TX), John Mills Times Ten (Austin TX), JOSEPH (Portland OR), Keora (Yonkers NY), Kiefer (Los Angeles CA), Kindora (Chattanooga TN), Lefty Parker (New York NY), Little Dume (Malibu CA), Los Retros (Oxnard CA), Mokita (Nashville TN), MUNA (Los Angeles CA), my education (Austin TX), Nezi Momodu (Dallas TX), Nordista Freeze (Nashville TN), Novi (Ashland OR), OG Bobby Billions (Dallas TX), Omar S (Detroit MI), Omeretta The Great (Atlanta GA), OTB Fastlane (Houston TX), Paris Jackson (Los Angeles CA), Patricia Vonne (Austin TX), PineappleCITI (Newark NJ), Pirscription (Waco TX), Quinn Sullivan (New Bedford MA), Ramesh (Austin TX), Shaina Shepherd (Seattle WA), Shiela (Austin TX), Superfónicos (Austin TX), Supreme Luci (New York NY), The Convenience (New Orleans LA), The Sideshow Tragedy (Austin TX), The Tender Things (Austin TX), Thelma and The Sleaze (Nashville TN), Tommy McLain + CC Adcock (Oakdale LA), Troller (Austin TX), Trucha Soul (Austin TX), Ty Bri (Cleveland OH), Vista Kicks (Roseville CA), Volcán (San Antonio TX), We Dont Ride Llamas (Austin TX), Wednesday (Asheville NC), Wil Cope (Austin TX), Willow Avalon (New York NY), Xavier Omär (San Antonio TX) and Young Thug (Atlanta GA).

The lineup is also representative of international talent, including many acts from all corners of the globe including Axel Thesleff (Helsinki FINLAND), Cyan Kicks (Helsinki FINLAND), DJ Rosegold (Toronto CANADA), Frank Walker (Toronto CANADA), Jay-Way (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS), Kygo (Tønsberg NORWAY), Lilia is Lilith (Ciudad Juarez MEXICO), Mannywellz (Oyo NIGERIA), Maylee Todd (Oak Ridges CANADA), Patrice Roberts (Toco TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO), Plain Jane (Brussels BELGIUM), Sebastian Yatra (Medellin COLOMBIA), Shawn Mendes (Toronto CANADA), So!YoON! (Seoul SOUTH KOREA) and The Clockworks (Galway IRELAND).

Photo Credit: Owen Ela