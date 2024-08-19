Olivia Rodrigo Says To Combat Tour Exhaustion She Sleeps 13 Hours A Day

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2024 - 5:18 PM

According to nme.com, Olivia Rodrigo has mentioned she sometimes sleeps for 13 hours at a time when on tour because it is so tiring. The singer, who just wrapped up her huge GUTS World Tour, recently spoke to Complex about her life on the road: “Well, I sleep so much on tour. I sleep for 13 hours a day sometimes. I’m so exhausted,” she told the outlet. “So that passes a lot of the time. But I’ve just been reading and I’ve been watching all of my comfort shows. I’ve been watching Sex and the City every day to make myself feel like I’m grounded and at home.”

The artist adds: “It’s amazing. It’s kind of weird, I’ve been on tour for so long in various cities around the world, so it’s interesting to just wake up in my own bed and be like, ‘Oh, time to play a show today!’ It throws off my routine a little bit, but it’s so nice to be home and have all my friends and family come to the shows. It’s a really good vibe.”

In other news, last month Rodrigo gave her support behind Kamala Harris for the next US President over her stance on reproductive rights. On July 24Rodrigo posted a video on her Instagram stories from @thenewsmovement showing Harris criticizing opponent and former President Donald Trump for his stance on abortion.