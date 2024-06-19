Justin Timberlake Arrested On Suspicion Of Allegedly Driving While Intoxicated

Home News Collin Herron June 19th, 2024 - 3:38 PM

Justin Timberlake was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, N.Y. on Monday June 17th. The Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed in a press release after confirming it to CNN. A lawyer for Timberlake told the cable news network that he was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated Tuesday morning, and has since been released from custody.

According to, billboard.com, His lawyer Ed Burke also told CNN that Timberlake was also cited for running a stop sign and not staying in his lane. Timberlake is currently slated to be performing at Tauron Arena Krakow in Krakow, Poland on July 26.

Recently, Timberlake reunited with former members of *NSYNC. On mxdwn.com, it states that in their performance, the musicians sang “Girlfriend,” “Bye Bye Bye,” and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” as well as their new song, “Paradise,” which appears on Timberlake’s upcoming album.