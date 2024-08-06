King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Dynamic New Single “Field Of Vision”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 6th, 2024 - 5:10 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

This Friday, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will release their 26th album, Flight b741, through their own p(doom) records. And now, the group has shared the final preview of the album with the biker-rock-indebted “Field of Vision.” As a whole, the music is wonderful because of how the instrumentation smacks the atmosphere with rock, while the vocal performance dazzles the mind with bold harmony.

While talking about the band’s latest ditty, King Gizzard’s Stu Mackenzie says: “I remember Joey sending me a voice memo of him playing that main riff on acoustic guitar. From his couch to mine. The arrangement was a bit more complicated originally, I think. Perhaps it was closer to the “I lied to god” bridge that came together in the end. Anyway, I don’t think I really understood it or felt the groove, but once we were recording in the studio with the others, it grooved hard. The verse and chorus changes came together quickly and in real time, and we had a tune on our hands. Joey’s baby, this song. And Joey likes to do it right.”

The artist adds: “Myself and Amby (who loved it) spent the next two days in the studio laying down our vocal parts and overdubs, trying to save it. We dubbed in the guitar-solo-type-section with parts chopped up from outtakes and added a blown out guitar solo. It was a $100 harmony acoustic guitar played through some outboard gear that it was definitely not designed to be used with ha ha. Studios are fun. I hoped he liked it. We printed the tape and sent it to him with a note saying, ‘pleeease man, this has gotta be on the record/’ Joey obliged (but not until after he redid all of his parts.) Groove restored.”

