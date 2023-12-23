Former Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Honors Alex Van Halen’s Modern Drummer Hall Of Fame Induction By Covering “Running With The Devil”

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 23rd, 2023 - 4:33 PM

Former Slipknot’s drummer Jay Weinberg honored Alex Van Halen during Halen’s induction, covering the epic song “Running With The Devil.” Watch the fantastic performance down below.

Jay Weinberg has played in other bands like Madball and Against Me! with Laura Jane Grace. He is primarily known as the son of Max Weinberg, best known as the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. His father was also the band leader for Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Jay has inherited his father’s talent and passion for music, and he continues to make a name for himself as one of the most talented drummers of his generation.

Alex Van Halen is a Dutch-American musician known as the drummer and one of the founders of the rock band Van Halen. The legendary had hits like “Jump,” “Panama,” and “Hot for Teacher.” Alex is well known for his powerful and precise drumming style, which incorporates jazz, funk, and complex rock elements. Recently, he has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen, and all around the world, he is considered one of the greatest drummers in rock history. The performance was absolutely electric and an amazing performance to honor the great Alex Van Halen.

According to Blabbermouth, “Jay speaks to Modern Drummer publisher/CEO David Frangioni about his encounters with Alex Van Halen and how he influenced his drumming and career. Following the interview, Jay performs his own version of VAN HALEN’s “Running With The Devil” on Alex’s drum kit. Though purposely not the same as Alex’s drum parts, Jay pays homage to Alex’s uniqueness by bringing his own originality to the performance.”