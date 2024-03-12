Shawn Crahan Addresses Slipknot’s Firing Of Jay Weinberg: “There’s No Hard Feelings, There Never Was”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 12th, 2024 - 3:24 PM

In a recent interview, Slipknot’s co-founder and percussionist, Shawn Crahan, addressed the band’s decision to let go of former drummer, Jay Weinberg, after 10 years of performing together. Weinberg originally replaced the original drummer, Joey Jordison, in 2013.

Crahan states, “I’m very excited about this idea of a new drummer.” He continues with, “There’s many reasons for it… Unless you’re in the band and understand — there’s no hard feelings; there never was. We just went our way.” Crahan goes on to explain that Slipknot simply had “decided to move on” and continue their musical journey with a different drummer. The band is looking to evolve and that would not have been possible with Weinberg as their drummer. Crahan explains that the band is not looking to make new music necessarily but will be reimagining the current songs they have released and having fun with the music they have already put out.

Earlier this week, Slipknot announced that they had begun practicing with their new drummer. The band has not stated who this drummer will be but there are some fan theories that lean toward Jay being replaced by Eloy Casagrande from Sepultura. The new drummer will be showcased on April 27th at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. This performance will not address the actual identity of the drummer, just the array of new talents they bring to the stage.

