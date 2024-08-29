Swedish House Mafia Team Up With Alicia Keys For Collaborative New Single “Finally”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Today, Swedish House Mafia and Alicia Keys have teamed up to release a reimagined version of Kings of Tomorrow’s timeless classic, “Finally.” The remake first came together around two years ago and has since gathered worldwide interest as Swedish House Mafia have played it in their live sets. As a whole, the music is beautiful because of how the instrumentation and Keys‘s vocal performance shake the background with beautiful dance and pop vibes.

This song’s release follows Swedish House Mafia‘s single, “Lioness,” which was released in June and has been highly requested by fans since the record’s live premiere in 2023. Also, this summer, Swedish House Mafia played an array of international music festivals including Garorock Festival, Panama Open Air Festival, Lucca Summer Festival, Untold Festival, Findings Festival and Tomorrowland, which marked the band’s return to the festival after 12 years.