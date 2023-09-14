Swedish House Mafia Shares Stark New Video For “Ray Of Solar”

Home News James Reed September 14th, 2023 - 3:28 PM

Swedish House Mafia, the trio of Steve Angello, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso, have released the video for recent single “Ray of Solar,” the second drop of their current era, which the group have promised will produce a forthcoming sophomore album. The song’s digital release is combindedwith a visual by the band’s creative director Alexander Wessley, where a dancer performs against the stark contrast of a crowd of shadowy figures. “We are proud to finally share the ‘Ray of Solar’ video,” state the band, “a story about duality and how darkness bows to light. Directed and shot by Alexander Wessely.”

The video comes with remixes of the track, including re-imaginings by Mau P, Anfisa Letyago, Alex Wann & Sasson – see full list below. “Ray of Solar” involves the recently released single “See The Light (feat. Friday)” as material that will serve as the beginning of an anticipated new album, the proper follow up to 2022’s Paradise Again, which sold out shows at iconic arenas and stadiums across the globe as well as over 2.5 billion streams for the album worldwide.

“Ray of Solar” begins with flashing lights accompanied by a figure dancing while blending into the shadows. The dancer is surrounded by figures dressed in black kneeling and barely moving. Cut to the dancer after thirty seconds; he moves frantically as the instrumental becomes prevalent. The dancer literally glows as the dark figures dance with him. The chorus sings again after a minute and thirty seconds. “I ride out on a ray of solar, I’m fleeing I ride a chariot of notions, I’m fleeing I ride out on a ray of solar, I’m fleeing I ride a chariot of notions, I’m fleeing”. An ariel view of the dancer shows, then the dark figures group around him. They all move frantically, and the video ends with the dancer glowing and raising his arms.

“Ray of Solar” remixes

Extended mix – https://SwedishHouseMafia.lnk.to/ROSBundle

Alex Wann and Sasson remix – https://swedishhousemafia.lnk.to/ROSAlexWannSasson

Mau P remix – https://swedishhousemafia.lnk.to/ROSMauP

Anfisa Letyago Remix – out Sept 22