Alicia Keys Shares Dynamic New Single “Kaleidoscope”

American singer and songwriter, Alicia Keys, has just released a new single featuring Maleah Joi Moon titled “Kaleidoscope.” This single will be a part of the Broadway musical; Hell’s Kitchen.

The song is fairly plain with just a simple drum beat that includes snaps and a bass drum. The instrumentation is mainly piano with some plucked notes. About halfway through “Kaleidoscope” a chorus comes in to fill the space in the background of the song. They sing harmonized chords while Keys and Joi Moon sing the main lyrics. The song is definitely reminiscent of gospel music. As the song progresses it gets more complex and upbeat, creating a song full of great dynamic choices.

Make sure to watch NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” tonight, March 25th, to view the world premiere of “Kaleidoscope” with Alicia Keys, Maleah Joi Moon, and the cast of Hell’s Kitchen.

