Lovers & Friends Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne & More

Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2024 - 2:55 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne and more will lead the third edition of Lovers & Friends, which will be returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 4. The powerhouse lineup will treat fans to performances from Usher, Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys, Gwen Stefani, Nas, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, TLC, Timbaland and others.

Special sets will include Wayne, performing Tha Carter III in its entirety, and Usher will be performing the album Confessions, in celebration of the album’s 20 anniversary. People can sign up now for the festival SMS list at LoversAndFriendsFest.com to receive an access code for the pre sale that will begin Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. PST. A public on sale will follow if any tickets remain.

Also performing at the event will be Ludacris, Nelly, Ja Ruel, Brandy, Robin Thicke, 98 Degrees, Tyrese, Jeezy, Tank, T.I, Dru Hill, Twista, Trina, Lil Flip. Tweet and many more.

A, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down. VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms and more.

VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas, featuring VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more. Lovers & Friends has partnered with Jampack to offer hotel and ticket packages with exclusive amenities, including discount rates on select Las Vegas hotels.

