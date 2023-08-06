Swedish House Mafia Shares Exciting New Single “Ray of Solar”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 6th, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Swedish House Mafia recently released a new single “Ray of Solar” which is their second release of 2023. This followed last week’s release of Paradise Again: The Live Album which is a 22-track album that spans the careers of the band Swedish House Mafia

This new track has an extensive ambiance that creates an entire picture around you. Full and vibrant the track has a female vocalist that touches the listeners’ emotional center. They really outdid themselves with this piece and it truly is an experience to listen to.

Swedish House Mafia shared in a press release that they’re “Happy to be back with a song that takes us places! Once we recorded these vocals we really got transcended to space. We listened to it on repeat all night and imagined floating in space. This is the summer record for us and even though we’ve heard it a million times and still feel the power of it, it’s a really special one, the unique vocal with our style of writing melodies makes it special! Doing this together with Tove was incredible as we really felt we gave it a true Nordic sonic landscape. We love every second of it and can’t wait for the world to hear it!”

With beautiful tonal sounds and an impressive range of emotions, this track is deeply moving and will surely be a favorite of house fans everywhere easy to dance to and catchy this song is one to add to your summer playlist. Listen below!