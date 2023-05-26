Swedish House Mafia and Fridayy Collaborate on Pulsing New Record “See The Light”

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 26th, 2023 - 5:25 PM

The electronic group Swedish House Mafia have released a new single “See The Light” featuring the performance of Fridayy. This single is the first release from the upcoming EA Sports’ Formula 1 Soundtrack album, as well as releasing just before the Monaco F1 Grand Prix race. Listen to Swedish House Mafia and Fridayy’s new single “See The Light” below.

The track features heavy usage of synth beats, carries a passionate energy and showcases ethereal vocals and smooth vocal transitions. The song is upbeat and danceable. The lyrics don’t carry any hidden meaning– most of the song’s lyrics are just the lines “But I know / One day I’ll see the light.” The song has a hopeful and passionate sound.

This track first debuted at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami when the group added it to their closing set at the event. To celebrate the release of this new single, the group also revealed information of an exclusive fan show at E1 London on Saturday, May 27th. The band will also be performing on the stage of Creamfields South on Sunday, May 28th. On their new singles release, the band had to say: “We missed our UK family and can’t wait to be back to celebrate the release and the new chapter of what’s to come.” Swedish House Mafia will be continuing their tour through December of this year.

Tour dates:

May 27 – London, UK – E1

May 28 – London, UK – Creamfields South

June 30 – Torino, IT – Kappa Future Festival

July 23 – Ibiza, ES – Ushuaia

Aug 4 – Malmo, SE – Big Slap

Aug 27 – Daresbury Cheshire, UK – Creamfields North Festival

Sep 16 – Las, Vegas, NV – XS

Oct 27 – Bogota, Columbia – Coliseo Live

Oct 28 – Mexico City, MX – Campo Marte Reforma

Nov 3 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

Nov 4 – São Paulo, Brazil – F1 Grand Prix @ Allianz Park Stadium