Sum 41 Pay Tribute To Rage Against The Machine With Cover Of “Sleep Now In The Fire”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 11th, 2024 - 2:28 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to nme.com, punk rock band Sum 41 have released their tribute to Rage Against The Machine with a cover of the song “Sleep Now In The Fire,” which recorded at Hellfest in 2023. Sum 41 band went on social media on January 9 in response to Rage Against The Machine’s recent announcement of their retirement from performing live. Posting a cover of the Battle of Los Angeles highlight, Sum 41 expressed their love for “one of [their] all time favorite bands.”

In the light of the news of @RATM never performing again, we wanted to salute one of our all time favorite bands. Here’s our cover of “Sleep Now in the Fire” live at @hellfestopenair 2023. pic.twitter.com/z5e96spLQ9 — Sum 41 (@Sum41) January 8, 2024

“In the light of the news of @RATM never performing again, we wanted to salute one of our all time favorite bands. Here’s our cover of ‘Sleep Now in the Fire’ live at @hellfestopenair 2023.

Sum 41’s cover of “Sleep Now In The Fire” begins with frontman Deryck Whibley calling guitarist Dave Baksh to start the song, while expressing high praise for Tom Morello’s guitar riff by stating: “Dave, why don’t you play one of the best guitar riffs ever written.”