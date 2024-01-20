Sum 41 Announces 2024 & 2025 Farewell World Tour Dates

Home News Jordan Rizo January 20th, 2024 - 1:05 PM

Sum 41 fans have an exciting new year awaiting them, as they have the opportunity to watch their favorite band perform. According to Blabbermouth, the Canadian rock band has announced their upcoming world tour, “Tour of the Setting Sum”, in celebration of the future release of their final album. The source details the name of the album, “Heaven :x: Hell”, and also emphasizes how the band will be touring across the globe.

To grant their fans the opportunity to watch them perform live and prepare them to plan their schedules, Sum 41 has publicly disclosed their upcoming world tour with flyers that include both the dates of the performances as well as the location. As seen below, the touring dates begin in March and will go on until the very end of the year, on January 30. The rock band will definitely keep busy, as they are expected to make stops in Mexico,The United States, Germany, Italy, France, Japan and more. Like Blabbermouth mentions, the band will be performing their largest show at Paris La Défense Arena in France on November 23. The show is expected to be so magnificent that the band will be performing to a sold-out crowd of about 35,000 people. Although that is certainly a performance to look forward to, fans can expect a great show and a sentimental moment with the band on their final Show in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena on January 30, 2025.

Without a doubt, the band’s upcoming world tour shows their passion for their artwork as well as the dedication and appreciation they have for their fans. Like many other successful bands and artists, fans and supporters are the primary reason for their success and the opportunity to do what they love. With that being said, Sum 41 is graciously performing all over the world to allow their fans to come together to see them perform and to interact with them in their own home country.

March 1 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Uptown Park

March 2 – Yogyakarta, Indonesia – Kridosono Stadium

March 4 – Singapore, Singapore – Star Theatre

March 5 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Megastar Arena

March 14 – Sapporo, Japan – Zepp

March 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Punkspring*

March 18 – Yokohama, Japan – Zepp

March 19 – Nagoya, Japan – Zepp

March 21 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Lives

March 22 – Fukuoka, Japan – Zepp

March 23 – Osaka, Japan – Punkspring*

March 30 – Monterrey, Mexico – Pa’l Norte*

April 19 – Omaha, NE – The Astro^

April 20 – Wichita, KS – Wave^

April 21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater^

April 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

April 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory^

April 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe^

April 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave^

April 29 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6^

April 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

May 1 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena^

May 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage^

May 6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount^

May 8 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena^

May 9 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater^

May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy^

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville*

May 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium^

May 15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple*

May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann^

May 19 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena^

June 14 – Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People*

June 15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock*

June 16 – Derby, United Kingdom – Download Festival*

June 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park

June 21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival*

June 22 – Lyon, France – Slamdunk*

June 23 – Schneesel, Germany – Hurricane Festival*

June 26 – Viviero, Spain – Resurection*

June 28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera on Air*

June 29 – GeiselWind, Germany – Mission Ready*

June 30 – Marmande, France – Garorock*

July 4 – Nantes, France – La Nuit de ;’Erdre*

July 5 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter*

July 6 – Belfort, France – Les Eurockéennes*

July 7 – Hunxe, Germany – Ruhrpott Rodeo*

July 9 – Milan, Italy – I-Days*

July 11 – Argeles sur mar, France – Les Deferlantes*

July 12 – Madrid, Spain – Madcool*

July 13 – Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive*

August 1 – Rimouski, Quebec – Parc Beausejour

August 7 – Saguenay, Quebec – La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora*

August 8 – Québec, Quebec – Quebec City Old Port Agora*

August 9 – Victoriaville, Quebec – Rock La Cauze*

September 4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium^

September 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds^

September 7 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater^

September 8 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center^

September 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at The Complex^

September 11 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

September 12 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall^

September 14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple^

September 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

September 17 – Coraopolis, PA – UPMC Events Center^

September 23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach^

September 24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater^

September 28 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park^

September 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall^

September 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater^

October 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino^

November 23 – Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena – SOLD OUT

January 30, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (final show)