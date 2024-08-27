Sick Of It All’s Lou Koller Shares Update Following First Chemo Treatment

Home News Cait Stoddard August 27th, 2024 - 7:44 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Sick Of It All vocalist Lou Koller has provided an update on his treatment after being diagnosed earlier this summer with esophageal cancer that extends into his stomach. In a new video update, the singer revealed that he has started chemo about a week and a half ago. Koller‘s statement says: “Hey, everybody. It’s Lou. I’m here in my recovery room. Hope you’re all doing good. Give you a little update. The first week of chemo was almost two weeks ago. It’s like a week and a half since I had it. And the first three days were brutal. Not fun at all.”

The vocalist adds: “It’s like a week and a half since I had it. And the first three days were brutal. Not fun at all. It got gradually better, and now I feel more like myself. I feel really good this past weekend and today. Luckily, nothing, no complications. And the second round starts this weekend coming up. Hopefully won’t be as bad, but who knows?”

Koller continues with: “Anyway, I will keep you updated a lot more often, but it’s kind of hard for me to come on here for my vanity because I can’t dye my hair, my beard. I feel like I look like shit. But thank you all for your support, thank you for your continued support, emotionally, financially, whatever. You don’t know how much this is helping me. And please look out for the guys in the band, and take care of each other. Thank you.”

One another note, a GoFundMe page to help the artist with medical bills was launched earlier this summer and it has currently raised over $296,000, exceeding the original goal of $200,000.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna