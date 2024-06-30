Sick Of It All Cancel European Tour Following Lou Koller’s Esophageal Tumor Diagnosis

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 30th, 2024 - 4:37 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to Blabbermouth, the band SICK OF IT ALL has cancelled their European Tour after Lou Koller announced his recent diagnosis of an esophageal tumor. The announcement was shared on social media. Lou Koller shared a video message on the band’s Instagram (@sickofallofitnyc), where he stated the conditions of his diagnosis and the great remorse that band feels for having to cancel their summer tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SICK OF IT ALL (@sickofitallnyc)

Transcribed by Blabbermouth, Lous stated in the message to fans, “ What’s up, everybody? Lou here. As you may or may not know, we had to cancel our full European tour this summer. There’s some rumors going around as to why, and we’re here to set the record straight. But we wanted to wait till we got all the information before making an announcement. The reason it’s canceled is because they found a tumor in my esophagus that goes into my stomach, and I’ll have to be getting treatment all summer — and of course, with full support of the band. As soon as they heard it, they were, like, ‘Forget the tour. Just get healthy.’ And we’re not happy about it, seriously. But, like I said, they’re all behind me staying home and us staying home.”

Koller continues by saying, “We really feel sorry. I feel sorry for the fans. All of our crew was banking on the [fact that] we were all gonna have another fun summer together and all the promoters, but everyone who knows has been very supportive. And now everybody knows. So that’s the reason. No other reason you heard is the truth. This is the truth.”

He concludes by saying, “So, yeah, just thanks for all your support and I’ll hopefully beat this thing and see you at the end of the summer. Or maybe the winter. [Laughs] Take care.”

Last year, SICK OF ALL OF IT was involved in a lawsuit, they sued Mobb Deep for copyright infringement of their Supreme collaboration Dragon logo. The dragon theme always being a motif with SICK OF ALL OF IT, relflected in their last album Wake The Sleeping Dragon!, released in 2014.

Fans can only hope for a speedy recovery as Lou Koller takes time for his health. SICK OF ALL OF IT is known for their classic hardcore punk hits and have a legacy and a long future ahead.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna