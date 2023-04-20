Life of Agony Playing Album River Runs Red in Full with Sick Of It All at Knockdown Center

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2023 - 2:32 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com earlier this year Life of Agony hit the road to celebrate the 30 anniversary of their classic 1993 album River Runs Red, where the band was joined by punk band Sick of It All.

The first North American leg wrapped up earlier this month but now Life of Agony have announced they will be performing the album River Runs Red in full with Sick of It All at the Knockdown Center on August 27 in Queens, New York.

Life of Agony emerged from the New York in the early 90s with one of the most distinctive sounds in its genre. The band are best known for their 1993 debut album River Runs Red, which is named by Rolling Stone as being one of the “100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time.”

For over three decades Life of Agony have toured all over the world, sharing stages with the biggest names in rock including Metallica, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters and The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

People can get tickets early at theBrooklynVegan Pre sale which started starting today at 10 a.m. bu using the password VEGANRUNSRED23. If people miss out miss out on pre sale, tickets will be on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.