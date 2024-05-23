Oasis Announce 30th Anniversary Edition Of Definitely Maybe Featuring Previously Unreleased Recordings For August 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2024 - 3:11 PM

Today, details are announced of new album formats to celebrate Oasis’s 1994 iconic debut three decades after its original release. Available on August 30, Definitely Maybe 30 Anniversary Deluxe Edition formats feature tracks from the discarded original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, along with outtakes from the definitive album recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, newly mixed for the first time by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho. The album also includes an unreleased demo version of “Sad Song,” which was originally released as a bonus track on the LP, this alternative version features Liam Gallagher’s vocals.

The package also features brand new artwork by the original art designer Brian Cannon for Microdot and original sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones, plus new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee and journalist Hamish MacBain. In August of 1994, Definitely Maybe’s release marked a critical moment in British youth culture, with Noel Gallagher’s songwriting and Oasis’ assured cacophony of sound heralding a new beginning.

It embodied an entirely new mood of rock and pop – hedonistic, guitar-driven and optimistic. The UK, soon to be unshackled from 18 years of Conservative rule, had a growing sense of change and hope in the air, and Oasis captured that mood. Following signing a worldwide record deal, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, Paul McGuigan and Tony McCarroll decamped to Monnow Valley studios on the Welsh borders of Monmouthshire, to capture the kinetic energy of their live shows on record.

At the time, the initial recordings felt overly technical and polished, failing to capture the essence of the band. The sessions were ultimately scrapped, and the band moved to the remote confines of Sawmills Studios in Cornwall to re-record the album. Eventually, with the addition of Owen Morris joining to complete the definitive mixes, Definitely Maybe was formed.

The album is now BPI certified 8 times platinum in the UK, selling over 6.1 million copies globally and the second Official Most Streamed Album of the 90s in the UK, beaten only by its successor (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?. Growing to be one of the most thrilling and successful live acts with multi-million album sales globally, Oasis remain one of the most universally loved British rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time.

Definitely Maybe 30 Anniversary Deluxe Edition Track List

Volume 1

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2