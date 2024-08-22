Alex Van Halen’s Memoir Audiobook Set To Include Previously Unreleased Song With Eddie Van Halen

Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2024 - 5:44 PM

According to loudwire.com, Alex Van Halen will be releasing the last-ever song he worked on with Eddie Van Halen in the audiobook version of his upcoming memoir. Brothers is set to arrive on October 22, with the spoken-word edition voiced by Alex Van Halen. The track, which is titled simply “Unfinished,” will feature within his narrative. Publishers HarperCollins has confirmed that “Unfinished” is “the last piece of music they wrote together” before Eddie’s death in 2020.



The memoir appears to be the final work of Alex Van Halen’s career and the 70-year-old recently saddened former bandmate Sammy Hagar by auctioning what is to be his complete collection of drums and equipment. Hagar also said he tried to talk to Alex multiple times about taking part in the current Best Of All Worlds Tribute Tour but a connection between Hagar and Alex has never been established.

HarperCollins described Brothers as “nothing like any rock ’n’ roll memoir you’ve ever read,” and Van Halen’s “personal story of family, friendship, music and brotherly love… [It’s his] love letter to his younger brother Edward (maybe ‘Ed’ but never ‘Eddie’), written while still mourning his untimely death.”

While talking about the upcoming book, Alex says: “This is my tribute to my brother; my way of saying goodbye. Ed, I love you and miss you. When I see you again, I’m gonna kick your ass!”