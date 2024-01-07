Wolfgang Van Halen Says “Little Reunion” With Michael Anthony During Recent Show Was “Long Overdue”

Home News Didi Onwuanyi January 7th, 2024 - 5:59 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of Eddie Van Halen who was the guitarist and main songwriter for rock band Van Halen, reunited with Michael Anthony in Las Vegas, Nevada after Wolfgang’s show with his band, Mammoth WVH, on December 8th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Anthony (@mad_anthony_bassman)

In an interview with Loudwire, Van Halen went into detail about reuniting with former Van Halen bassist saying, “He’s family. It was long overdue. I think we had planned that at least since I’ve been touring and it just worked out and it was very wonderful to see him.”

Both Van Halen and Anthony shared their joyful meeting with their fans. Van Halen posted pictures of himself and Anthony backstage at the House of Blues with the caption saying, “Ran into an old friend at the @mammothwvh show in Vegas tonight. (Love ya, Mikey).”Anthony shared a video of the Mammoth WVH performance in Las Vegas along with a backstage picture of the pair with the caption, “Went to see Mammoth WVH last night here in Vegas, and they threw it down! Love ya Wolf, so great to see ya!”

Anthony responded to a fan in the comments that it had been 20 years since the pair had seen each other, only making this reunion sweeter for Van Halen, Anthony, and their fans. In 2006, Van Halen replaced Anthony as the bassist in the band Van Halen after he departed from the band the same year.

This meeting showed fans that there was no love lost between the two figures.

