Bonobo Shares Moody New Single & Video “Expander”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2024 - 3:27 PM

Released today on Ninja Tune, “Expander” weaves Bonobo‘s organic vocals and instrumentation with peak-time dance-floor sensibilities that sets the tune up to become a fit songs of the summer. Following his recent roadblock set on Glastonbury’s on LEVELS stage, numerous clips of the unreleased track began circulating online, with fans clamouring for an ID. As for the music video, each scene show the artist performing live on stage.

“Expander” sees Bonobo continue his stellar run of heavier, club-inspired tracks that are being released in between albums. Following his 2022 singles “Defender” and “ATK”, the artist released the subsequent single “Fold” and 2020’s anthemic New York City disco-inspired ”Heartbreak’ 12” with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.