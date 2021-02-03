Elements Announces Lineup for In-Person 2021 Festival Featuring Diplo, Bonobo and Bob Moses, Will Use Two-Part COVID-19 Testing Protocol

Home News Aaron Grech February 3rd, 2021 - 5:30 PM

The Elements Music & Arts Festival has announced its fourth event, which will take place in-person from September 3 to 6 on a 150-acre private property in Northeaster Pennsylvania. This event will use a two-part COVID-19 testing protocol, which was used for the In My Element festival last year.

The In My Element Festival reportedly had no traceable cases of COVID-19 following the event as a result of this two-part testing protocol. This protocol requires attendees to take a COVID-19 test at a certified testing location prior to their event. Once they get on-site attendees take another COVID-19 rapid test, which is performed in a socially-distant area.

This year’s Elements Music & Arts festival will be a similar experience to the In My Element Festival, which also functioned as an outdoor retreat. The venue hosts a private lake, rolling hills, s forest, large-scale art sculptures, interactive performances, a pirate ship, 3D video projection mapping, games, activities, yoga and tribal markets.

Performers for this year’s event include Diplo, Bonobo, Bob Moses, Claude Vonstroke and LP Giobbi. Electronic duo Bob Moses garnered some attention thanks to their 2020 album release Desire, which made mxdwn’s top 50 albums of the year. Two performers have yet to be announced, including a Friday headliner.

“We are so grateful for the amazing community that has developed at Elements, and we want to thank them by delivering an experience that they could have never imagined and is unparalleled in the festival world,” Tim Monkiewicz co-founder of Elements and Brooklyn-based production company BangOn! said in a press release. “From performers swinging through the trees, to being surrounded on all sides by immersive projections on a 20’ft sculpture, we are creating an atmosphere that will truly feel like another world!”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi