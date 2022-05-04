Bonobo Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Bonobo is heading out on tour. The Dance/Electronic musician announced a full-band North American tour on Tuesday, in which he will be making 20 stops in support of his latest album, Fragments, which was released in January and was his first album release since 2017’s Migration.
Bonobo, whose legal name is Simon Green, will kick off his tour with a DJ set at The Piknic Electronique in Montreal on September 10th before starting the full band shows in Toronto on September 19th. He’ll perform in many major cities across Canada and the US, including Philadelphia on Septmebr 24th, Brooklyn on September 25th, Atlanta on September 28th, Miami on October 1st, Dallas on October 7th, and Las Vegas on October 15th, before concluding the tour at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 22nd.
The release of Fragments was also accompanied by an NPR Tiny Desk Home performance, which took place in March.
These shows will mark some of Bonobo’s first shows in North America since earning two Grammy nominations this year, both for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for the songs “Heartbreak” and “Loom.”
The full list of tour dates are listed below.
09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Piknic Electronique (DJ Set)
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ History
09/20 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
09/21 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell
09/22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/29 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
09/30 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
10/01 – Miami, FL @ Space Park
10/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
10/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15
10/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/20 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
