Bonobo Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Noah Janowski May 4th, 2022 - 8:51 AM

Bonobo is heading out on tour. The Dance/Electronic musician announced a full-band North American tour on Tuesday, in which he will be making 20 stops in support of his latest album, Fragments, which was released in January and was his first album release since 2017’s Migration.

Bonobo, whose legal name is Simon Green, will kick off his tour with a DJ set at The Piknic Electronique in Montreal on September 10th before starting the full band shows in Toronto on September 19th. He’ll perform in many major cities across Canada and the US, including Philadelphia on Septmebr 24th, Brooklyn on September 25th, Atlanta on September 28th, Miami on October 1st, Dallas on October 7th, and Las Vegas on October 15th, before concluding the tour at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 22nd.

The release of Fragments was also accompanied by an NPR Tiny Desk Home performance, which took place in March.

These shows will mark some of Bonobo’s first shows in North America since earning two Grammy nominations this year, both for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for the songs “Heartbreak” and “Loom.”

The full list of tour dates are listed below.

09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Piknic Electronique (DJ Set)

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ History

09/20 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

09/21 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

09/22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/29 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

09/30 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

10/01 – Miami, FL @ Space Park

10/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15

10/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/20 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre