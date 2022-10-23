Bonobo Debuts Dance-Inducing New Single “Defender”

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 23rd, 2022 - 7:14 PM

Longtime electronic legend Bonobo, active since the year 1999, has yet again released another track simply built for the dance floor. Bonobo’s newest single, “Defender,” surprise-released on Wednesday, October 19, features a “thumb piano riff over a thumping, 4-on-the-floor beat, sprinkled with synths.” Following the success of Bonobo’s last single, “ATK,” released once again by surprise just last month, “Defender” promises to reap the same virality and all-consuming popularity through the bass-boosted tone and steady synths and rhythm that was ready-made and produced for the party animals who live at the club. This six-minute track features no words or lyrics, but the song still attempts to portray a message with its light-hearted beat. Out now on Outlier and Ninja Tune, Bonobo’s expertise with techno music is clear as he expertly manipulates the beat, altering its rhythm so steadily and subtly that the entire tone of the song seems to change and morph into a completely different song to dance to before anyone on the floor would even think to notice.

Bonobo’s last two singles, “Defender” and “ATK,” follow quickly on the heels of Bonobo’s first full album since 2017 called “Fragments,” which was released earlier in January his year. Featuring many popular artists such as Joji, Jamila Woods, and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Bonobo’s decades-long success seems nowhere close to ending.

Listen to the official audio of Bonobo’s newest track, “Defender,” below.

Bonobo also shared a video for his first single, “ATK,” upon its release on September 6. Bonobo also recently wrapped up the last performance of his Fall 2022 North American tour in support of his latest album, Fragments, yesterday, October 22nd.