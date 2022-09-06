Bonobo Shares Energetic New Song & Video “ATK”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 6th, 2022 - 6:19 PM

British musician, producer and DJ Simon Green, professionally known as Bonobo, has shared a new song entitled “ATK.” The song is accompanied by a fast-paced music video directed by the McGloughlin Brothers who have previously worked with A$AP Rocky and Max Cooper.

The song is an energetic, danceable club-ready hit in the making with a bouncy beat and playful synths. The accompanying music video takes viewers and listeners on a dizzying train ride around the world with different scenes of cultural and architectural design.

Speaking on the song, Green offered, “‘ATK’ was made around the same time as Fragments. Initially a DJ edit of Atakora Manu’s ‘Dada’, it became something fuller and a track of its own,” He continued, adding, “I felt it was a little too bashy to fit on the album and wanted to save it as an OUTLIER release to be aimed more at the dance floor.”

Bonobo will kick off his fall 2022 tour dates later this week with an appearance at the Piknic Electronik music festival in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. From there, he will visit Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec City on back-to-back dates. Finally, he will arrive in the U.S. playing in Pennsylvania, New York, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. The U.S. leg will come to an end with four nearly consecutive shows in California with the first taking place in Sacramento, the second set for San Francisco, the third scheduled for Berkeley and the final happening in Los Angeles at the Greek Theater on October 22.