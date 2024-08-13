Charly Bliss Shares Vibrant New Single & Video “Back There Now”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 13th, 2024 - 2:26 PM

Charly Bliss has released “Back There Now,” the jaunty final single from their anticipated new album, FOREVER, out this Friday on Lucky Number. The song arrives with a tongue-in-cheek video directed by the band’s Dan Shure. While talking about the video, Shure says: “What originally began as us trying to make a cool video with limited budget, became a sort of deeper meta video about that exact situation. We’re SERVING expensive-looking pop video, but then at the end the facade crumbles.”

The artist adds: “People sometimes think that indie musicians are rich and famous when, in reality, the members of Charly Bliss all have other jobs to support ourselves. In the video you see us on these various modes of transportation and you’re not quite sure what the destination is… but we’re moving! This video was SO fun to direct as a member of the band because we got to both make fun of these tropes of expensive pop videos, while also kind of living that fantasy. It feels very Charly Bliss to me!”

While working on previous albums, Charly Bliss had done their songwriting in a room together. But the FOREVER writing sessions began with Eva halfway across the planet in Australia. Ironically, the remote writing process brought the bandmates closer than ever. With no deadlines to hit or tour dates on the books, Fox, Shure and the two Hendrices took their time generating new songs. With no ticking clock, the band felt free to explore and experiment.