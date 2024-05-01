Charly Bliss Announce New Album Forever For August 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single & Video “Nineteen”

Home News Madeline Chaffer May 1st, 2024 - 7:09 PM

Charly Bliss has officially announced that their new album, Forever, will be released on August 16th! This announcement comes with the release of the album’s lead single, “Nineteen,” and a brand new music video.

Forever will be the band’s first full length album in five years, their latest one being Young Enough. That’s not to say that the band hasn’t been keeping themselves busy. They released two new singles last year, with “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” being released back in June and “I Need A New Boyfriend” in October.

Eva Hendricks, the band’s lead singer, describes this new track in a recent press release. She says, “I’ll always be fascinated by love and relationships that don’t quite work and bring tsunamis of heartbreak. The further away I am from it, the kind of love that bashes you against the rocks just as often as it carries you over waves of manic joy, the easier it is to see the full scope of it. First love is crazy.”

With a lead single like this, the rest of Forever is guaranteed to be just as bright and exciting, and fans are already on the edge of their seat waiting to listen to the rest of the album!

