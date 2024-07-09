Charly Bliss Shares New Single And Video “Waiting For You”

Home News Alana Overton July 9th, 2024 - 6:45 PM

Indie pop sensation Charly Bliss has just released their latest single, “Waiting For You” with a share of their latest music video from their upcoming album “Forever.” The new release highlights the band’s known energetic instrumentation and their emotional lyrics. Fans are already anticipating that their single will showcase Charly Bliss’ continued evolution and sharing their creative prowess. As “Waiting For You” makes its way into playlists and charts, it promises to be a standout addition to the band’s growing discography.

Eva Hendricks of Charly Bliss describes the song as “A love song for my bandmates. While I was separated from Sam, Spencer, & Dan during the pandemic, I remember watching videos of us playing shows and thinking “How could I have taken this for granted?” I couldn’t see how beautiful everything really was and how lucky we were. It was agonizing to be apart for that long but helpful, because I don’t think I’ll ever let myself forget that again.” Charly Bliss also plans to release “Forever” on August 14, 2024, before their North American tour launches on September 5, 2024 and concludes their tour on November 6, 2024.

Charly Bliss Tour Dates:

09-05 Washington, District of Columbia — 9:30 Club

09-06 Cambridge, Massachusetts — Royale

09-08 Brooklyn, New York — Music Hall of Williamsburg NEW DATE

09-09 Brooklyn, New York — Music Hall of Williamsburg

09-11 Toronto, Ontario — Adelaide Hall

09-12 Ann Arbor, Michigan — The Blind Pig

09-13 Chicago, Illinois — Bottom Lounge

09-14 Cudahy, Wisconsin — X-Ray Arcade

09-17 St Paul, Minnesota — Turf Club

09-18 St Louis, Missouri — Old Rock House

09-20 Denver, Colorado — Marquis Theater

09-23 Portland, Oregon — Mission Theater

09-24 Seattle, Washington — The Crocodile

09-26 San Francisco, California — Bimbo’s 365 Club

09-29 Los Angeles, California — Echoplex

09-30 Santa Ana, California — Constellation Room

10-01 Phoenix, Arizona — The Rebel Lounge

10-04 Austin, Texas — Parish

10-05 Dallas, Texas — Club Dada

10-07 Atlanta, Georgia — The Masquerade (Hell)

10-08 Nashville, Tennessee — Exit/In

10-10 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Underground Arts

11-06 London, United Kingdom — The Garage (Pitchfork London)