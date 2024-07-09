Charly Bliss Shares New Single And Video “Waiting For You”

Indie pop sensation Charly Bliss has just released their latest single, “Waiting For You” with a share of their latest music video from their upcoming album “Forever.” The new release highlights the band’s known energetic instrumentation and their emotional lyrics. Fans are already anticipating that their single will showcase Charly Bliss’ continued evolution and sharing their creative prowess. As “Waiting For You” makes its way into playlists and charts, it promises to be a standout addition to the band’s growing discography.
Eva Hendricks of Charly Bliss describes the song as “A love song for my bandmates. While I was separated from Sam, Spencer, & Dan during the pandemic, I remember watching videos of us playing shows and thinking “How could I have taken this for granted?” I couldn’t see how beautiful everything really was and how lucky we were. It was agonizing to be apart for that long but helpful, because I don’t think I’ll ever let myself forget that again.” Charly Bliss also plans to release “Forever” on August 14, 2024, before their North American tour launches on September 5, 2024 and concludes their tour on November 6, 2024.
Charly Bliss Tour Dates:
09-05 Washington, District of Columbia — 9:30 Club
09-06 Cambridge, Massachusetts — Royale
09-08 Brooklyn, New York — Music Hall of Williamsburg NEW DATE
09-09 Brooklyn, New York — Music Hall of Williamsburg
09-11 Toronto, Ontario — Adelaide Hall
09-12 Ann Arbor, Michigan — The Blind Pig
09-13 Chicago, Illinois — Bottom Lounge
09-14 Cudahy, Wisconsin — X-Ray Arcade
09-17 St Paul, Minnesota — Turf Club
09-18 St Louis, Missouri — Old Rock House
09-20 Denver, Colorado — Marquis Theater
09-23 Portland, Oregon — Mission Theater
09-24 Seattle, Washington — The Crocodile
09-26 San Francisco, California — Bimbo’s 365 Club
09-29 Los Angeles, California — Echoplex
09-30 Santa Ana, California — Constellation Room
10-01 Phoenix, Arizona — The Rebel Lounge
10-04 Austin, Texas — Parish
10-05 Dallas, Texas — Club Dada
10-07 Atlanta, Georgia — The Masquerade (Hell)
10-08 Nashville, Tennessee — Exit/In
10-10 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Underground Arts
11-06 London, United Kingdom — The Garage (Pitchfork London)