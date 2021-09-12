Letters to Cleo Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates Featuring Dear Elise, Charly Bliss and Tracy Bonham

Home News Krista Marple September 12th, 2021 - 8:20 PM

Alternative rock band Letters to Cleo have announced their upcoming fall tour, which will feature Dear Elise, Charly Bliss and Tracy Bonham as supporting acts. The tour will be a short run that mainly hits the Northeastern states with the exception of two west coast dates.

Letters to Cleo will begin their tour on November 11 and are currently scheduled to make stops in California, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The six date tour will make its final stop on November 20 where the band will perform at Paradise Rock Club. They will also perform at the same venue the night before.

It has been tradition for the band to play at the Paradise Rock Club for several years. “We’re playing some of our favorite venues and resuming our tradition of ending the tour with homecoming shows at The Paradise in Boston the weekend before Thanksgiving. We can’t wait!,” said Michael Eisenstein of Letters to Cleo in a press release.

Letters to Cleo first started their tradition after the release of their EP Back to Nebraska. The band’s manager made a comment at the end of a show in their hometown of Boston saying “same time next year?” That was the beginning of their now fourth annual set of homecoming shows.

Tickets for Letter to Cleo’s upcoming fall tour are available here. Both single day and two-day package tickets are available for their homecoming shows in Massachusetts. Two-day tickets for both November 19 and 20 are $55 plus taxes and fees. Single day tickets for the remaining dates are $25 plus taxes and fees.

Letters to Cleo Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Anaheim, CA – The Parish at House of Blues

10/12 – Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

10/16 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

10/17 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

10/19 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

10/20 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club