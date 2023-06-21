Charly Bliss Shares Ecstatic First New Music in Four Years “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore”

Home News Roy Lott June 21st, 2023 - 6:10 PM

New York pop savants Charly Bliss are back with “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore,” their first new music since 2019’s critically acclaimed Young Enough, and its subsequent Supermoon EP. The track, produced by Jake Luppen of Hippo Campus and Caleb Wright, ushers in a new, more playful era for the band. Check out the catchy tune below.

“I moved to Australia and felt a million miles away from who I had been in New York. Like I had been reborn happy, carefree, and slightly less pale,” explains Eva Hendricks. “I was convinced that I had totally bypassed the ‘wherever you go, there you are’ thing. Lexapro also helped. I think this song is a farewell to how sad and tortured I felt during the Young Enough album cycle. It’s like the ‘fuck it!’ that you earn after burning your entire life down and starting over. Sam [Hendricks] sent me the track and it felt exactly as joyous and silly and giddy as I felt inside. It came together quickly and set the tone for a new CB era.”