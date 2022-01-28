Bleachers Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee And Charly Bliss

Home News Audrey Herold January 28th, 2022 - 10:44 PM

Bleachers

The alternative rock band, Bleachers, has announced some exciting news. They will be going on a 2022 Tour, where they will be promoting their latest album, Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night. The tour kicks off in Boston, Massachusetts on March 24. It wraps up in Cooperstown, New York on July 29. Notable venues include The Forum in Los Angeles, Bonaroo in Nashville, BottleRock in Napa Valley and other fun locations.

Jack Antoff, lead singer of the band, is notoriously friendly, seeming to make friends wherever he goes, which leads to a rather intriguing lineup. Accompanying the band on the tour are amazing artists like Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee, Blu DeTiger, The Lemon Twigs, Allison Ponthier and Charly Bliss.

A noteworthy song off of the 2021 album, Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night, is their Springteen-esque track, “How Dare You Want More.” They recently played the track during their SNL debut. Other popular tracks include songs such as “Secret Life,” “Big Life” and “Stop Making This Hurt.” A lot of the album feels very ’80s inspired, something the audience can groove along to.

Tickets for the 2022 tour go on sale Friday, February 4. See below for the full list of tour dates.

Bleachers 2022 Tour Dates

03/24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ~

03/25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues +

05/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live +

05/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore +

05/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +

05/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues +

05/25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom +

05/29 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock

06/10 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

06/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bonnaroo SuperJam

06/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre –

06/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum >

06/25 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park >

06/26 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge >

06/28 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center >

06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum >

07/22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

07/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

07/27 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Amphitheater *

07/29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

+ = w/Allison Ponthier

* = w/ Beabadoobee

^ = w/ Blu DeTiger

~ = w/ Charly Bliss

> = w/ The Lemon Twigs

– = w/Wolf Alice

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna