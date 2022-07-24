Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage After Getting Hit With Water Bottles During Rolling Loud Miami Set

Brett Padelford

Kid Cudi was a late replacement for headliner Kanye West at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami set but left midway through his fourth song when he was hit in the face by a water bottle according to Spin.

Cudi was part of the way through his fourth song when he was struck in the face with what appeared to be a water bottle. “Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more fucking thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now,” he said after getting hit. “Throw one more fucking thing on this stage and I’ll walk off, I’m not fucking playing. I’m not fucking playing, you will ruin it for everybody. I’ll fucking leave If I get hit with one more fucking thing, if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me.”

Almost immediately after another fan threw a bottle onto the stage which prompted Cudi to leave immediately after.

"Fans" really hit Kid Cudi's FACE with a bottle.

Despite pulling out of the festival West made a surprise appearance performing a part of “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” which features Cudi on vocals.

