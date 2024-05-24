Travis Scott Settles Final Wrongful Death Astroworld Lawsuit Ahead Of Trial

Home News James Reed May 24th, 2024 - 2:02 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Travis Scott, Live Nation and several other defendants have settled the last remaining wrongful death lawsuit they were facing in the wake of the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, the Houston Chronicle reports. The lawsuit was filed by the family of Ezra Blount, the youngest victim of the crowd crush incident that took the lives of 10 attendees and injured hundreds.

In a statement, S. Scott West, an attorney for the Blount family said, “The family is happy to resolve its claim against all defendants following the death of their son, Ezra. They look forward to continuing the process of healing and never forgetting.”

Ezra Blount was only 9 years old when he attended the Astroworld festival with his father. He was trampled during the crowd crush incident and placed in a medically induced coma following the incident. He died days after the festival, becoming the 10th victim of the deadly crush.

Scott and his co-defendants settled many of the wrongful death lawsuits earlier this month. The Blount family’s case had remained up until now with a trial date set for September.

Following an investigation that took nearly two years, a Texas grand jury declined to indict Travis Scott on criminal charges related to Astroworld. There is still active civil litigation against the rapper, and he is scheduled to go to trial in October.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado