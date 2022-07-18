Kid Cudi Replacing Kanye West as Rolling Loud Miami 2022 Headliner

Home News Lucy Yang July 18th, 2022 - 2:41 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Today’s story is about Kid Cudi’s headlining position at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. This came as a surprising replacement for Kanye West! This is coming as a surprise to fans all across the world upon Ye’s announcement to no longer perform.

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022,” Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said in a statement shared with Pitchfork. “We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.” (Pitchfork)

This comes off as disappointing for Ye’s fans especially when he’s previously pulled off his performance for Coachella 2022. To spice things up even more, West and Kid Cudi has had a public falling out in which Cudi has indicated that he will end all collaboration with West from that point on.

“After suggesting that he would not perform at the Indio, California event, West pulled out of his headlining slot just weeks ahead of the festival. He has since been sued by a Los Angeles–based production and design firm that alleges non-payment for work on West’s canceled Coachella performance.” (Pitchfork)

With more room left to interpret, fans are left with questions and confusion more than anything else. Let us all hope for a swift return of Ye’s musical performances.

