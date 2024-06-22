Billie Eilish Shares Cover Of Frank Ocean’s “Solo”

Home News Skylar Jameson June 22nd, 2024 - 11:00 AM

This Thursday, June 20, Billie Eilish posted a cover of Frank Ocean’s “Solo,” featured on his album Blonde, to her TikTok. She posted the video from her bathtub while on a trip to South Korea, accompanied with the appropriate caption “in korea.”

According to The Straits Times, Eilish has taken a trip to South Korea to promote her new album “Hit Me Hard And Soft.” She also made her Korean TV debut on the music talk show The Seasons: Zico’s Artist, on June 21st.

Watch Eilish cover Ocean’s “Solo”:

In the comments of her TikTok cover video, many fans were praising Eilish’s casual rendition of “Solo.”

You may or may not be surprised to find out that this isn’t the first time Eilish has tried her hand at a track by Ocean. As reported by nme, the “CHICIRO” singer has posted herself covering Ocean’s music before. She and her brother Finneas shared an acoustic piano cover of Ocean’s “Thinkin’ Bout You” on YouTube years ago.

