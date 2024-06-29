Charli XCX Joins Troye Sivan Onstage To Sing “1999” At London Show

Home News Skylar Jameson June 29th, 2024 - 11:03 AM

Troye Sivan has been on his Something to Give Each Other Tour, to support the album of the same name. On June 27th, at Wembley Stadium, Sivan surprised the crowd with Charli XCX, for the last song of his main set. Sivan and Charli took the stage with a performance of their 2018 collaboration, “1999”. Shortly after Sivan started to perform the song, an LED screen lit up revealing Charli on stage.

Watch Sivan and Charli’s performance of “1999” at Wembley Stadium:

As claimed by Rolling Stone, the two met at a house party in Los Angeles. Charli told Rolling Stone in 2018, “We got talking and realized we had a lot of mutual friends,… Immediately, I thought he was super sweet.” They also go on to report that when Charli played the demo of “1999” for Sivan, she intended to give the song to another artist, but Sivan convinced her to change her mind and keep the song for the two of them to collaborate on.

In addition to the “365” singer’s appearance, Sivan was also joined by Ross Lynch for a performance of “One Of Your Girls”. According to NME, this show was Sivan’s second-to-last show of his UK and Europe run. But, Sivan will be joining Charli on a US tour this fall, so his tour run isn’t quite over yet.

Photo Credits: Boston Lynn Schulz