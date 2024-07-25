Anderson .Paak Teams Up With Gwen Stefani For Olympics-Centered New Single & Video “Hello World”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2024 - 2:02 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com, This year’s Summer Olympics kick off in Paris and is has already been known that Céline Dion and Lady Gaga will perform together at the opening ceremony. The Olympics also traditionally known for offering giant companies an excuse to hire pop stars to make marketing campaigns in song form. And for this year, it has been announced that Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak will be performing for the soda company Coca – Cola.

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder and his regular collaborator Tyler Spry co wrote and co produced the new jingle, “Hello World,” where Paak contributed to some of lyrics. Coke and the Olympic Committee are jointly releasing the track, which finds Stefani and Paak performing some generic and uplifting disco revival music. The jingle is a bit more lively than past Olympic anthems and she song’s video combines Olympic footage with Stefani and Paak dancing around in front of the rings.

