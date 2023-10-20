The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga Team Up At New York Show

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 20th, 2023 - 5:40 PM

According to NME, iconic band The Rolling Stones and mega star Lady Gaga performed a surprise show in New York last night on October 19. This band played a seven song set at the 650-capacity Racket venue located in Chelsea, NYC to accompany their release of their studio album Hackney Diamonds which is out today on October 20.

In the encore performance, Mick Jagger (frontman of The Rolling Stones) introduced Lady Gaga to accompany them on the live debut of their recent collaborative single “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven.” Lady Gaga has also previously performed with The Rolling Stones at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ back in December 2012. This is their first live show from the Stones in more than a year after a rocky start to their Sixty tour last summer. They have also collaborated in the past with Stevie Wonder on a song called “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven”, a gospel ballad.

The Rolling Stones also played their 2023 single “Angry” for the first time live as well as “Whole Wide World” and “Bite My Head Off” from their long-awaited new record. NME gave “Hackney Diamonds”, The Rolling Stones initial album in a span of 18 years, a four-star review. According to the publication, the project was a “complete game-changer” that was highly pleasurable to listen to. The statement included the following: “If ‘Hackney Diamonds’ does round off the most successful career in rock music ever, it wouldn’t be a bad place to leave it. A natural end, but definitely not a normal one.”